Unifi CEO paid $1.75 million in fiscal 2021 compensation

The top executive at Unifi Inc. received $1.75 million in total compensation for the company's fiscal 2021, which ended June 27, the yarn manufacturer reported in a regulatory filing Thursday.
Unifi, based in Greensboro, is the largest private employer in Yadkin County with about 1,330 employees. It also has more than 250 employees at a plastic bottle-processing facility in Reidsville.
The 2021 proxy filing features the first full-year compensation levels for Edmund Ingle, who took over as chief executive in June 2020.
Ingle made $675,000 in salary, along with $1.01 million in incentive pay. He did not receive any stock and stock-option awards.
Ingle received $60,873 in all other compensation, which represented: $31,998 in company contribution to a senior executive retirement plan; $16,644 in a matching 401(k) contribution; and $12,231 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.
For fiscal 2021, Unifi reported net income of $29.1 million, compared with a loss of $57.2 million for the previous fiscal year. Net sales were at $667.6 million, up from $606.5 million.
Unifi disclosed that the ratio of executive pay in fiscal 2021 was $53 to Ingle for every $1 paid to its median employee.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The ratio was based on Ingle's $1.75 million in total compensation with $33,263 in annual compensation for its median employee.
Thomas Caudle Jr., who retired in June as president and chief operating officer, received a $770,000 salary for the third consecutive year, along with a $230,000 bonus in lieu of incentive pay, and $1.16 million in total compensation.
Caudle served as Unifi's top executive until Ingle's hiring.
Executive chairman Albert Carey was paid $700,000 for the second consecutive year and total compensation of $1.4 million.
Chief financial officer Craig Creaturo received a 23.8% raise in salary to $480,000, along with incentive pay of $576,909 and total compensation of $1.35 million, up 32.5%.
Hongjun Ning, president of two Unifi divisions, received a 4.2% increase in salary to $320,000, along with $320,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $876,812, up 9.7%.
Unifi will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Lotte New York Palace in New York. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
