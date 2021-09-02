Unifi CEO paid $1.75 million in fiscal 2021 compensation

The top executive at Unifi Inc. received $1.75 million in total compensation for the company's fiscal 2021, which ended June 27, the yarn manufacturer reported in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, is the largest private employer in Yadkin County with about 1,330 employees. It also has more than 250 employees at a plastic bottle-processing facility in Reidsville.

The 2021 proxy filing features the first full-year compensation levels for Edmund Ingle, who took over as chief executive in June 2020.

Ingle made $675,000 in salary, along with $1.01 million in incentive pay. He did not receive any stock and stock-option awards.

Ingle received $60,873 in all other compensation, which represented: $31,998 in company contribution to a senior executive retirement plan; $16,644 in a matching 401(k) contribution; and $12,231 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

For fiscal 2021, Unifi reported net income of $29.1 million, compared with a loss of $57.2 million for the previous fiscal year. Net sales were at $667.6 million, up from $606.5 million.

Unifi disclosed that the ratio of executive pay in fiscal 2021 was $53 to Ingle for every $1 paid to its median employee.