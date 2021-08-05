Unifi closes out fiscal 2021 with strong global sales, profits

Another quarterly rebound in global sales enabled Unifi Inc. to finish its fiscal 2021 on a strong profit note.

The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $13.4 million. The fiscal year ended June 27.

That's compared with a loss of $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Unifi experienced a major drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diluted earnings were 70 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.10 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 37 cents a share when excluding the benefit of recovery of non-income taxes in its Brazil market.

The average earnings forecast was 22 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.

Unifi’s fourth-quarter sales were $184.4 million, compared with $86 million a year ago.