Unifi closes out fiscal 2021 with strong global sales, profits

Another quarterly rebound in global sales enabled Unifi Inc. to finish its fiscal 2021 on a strong profit note.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $13.4 million. The fiscal year ended June 27.
That's compared with a loss of $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Unifi experienced a major drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diluted earnings were 70 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.10 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 37 cents a share when excluding the benefit of recovery of non-income taxes in its Brazil market.
The average earnings forecast was 22 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi’s fourth-quarter sales were $184.4 million, compared with $86 million a year ago.
Cost of sales was at $157 million, up from $95.5 million a year ago. The manufacturer went to limited production during the fourth quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.
For the full year, Unifi reported net income of $29.1 million, compared with a loss of $57.2 million. Net sales were at $667.6 million, up from $606.5 million.
Eddie Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in a statement the manufacturer’s fourth-quarter performance “demonstrated the resilience of our global business model and the value that our innovative solutions bring to our global customer base."
Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
The fourth-quarter sales breakdown was: an 83% increase in polyester to $87.8 million; a 162.6% increase in sales in Asia to $53.9 million; a 223.1% increase in sales in Brazil to $23.4 million; and an 89.5% increase in nylon to $18 million.
"The fourth quarter was underpinned by record sales performance in Asia and strong pricing by our Brazil segment," Ingle said.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 38% of net sales, up from 28% a year ago.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Unifi provided limited first-quarter 2022 and full-year financial guidance.
Net sales are projected to rise 3% to 5% from the fourth quarter, or to $190 million to $193.6 million. It projects a 10% increase in fiscal 2022 sales to $734 million.
It plans to spend between $40 million and $45 million on capital investments during fiscal 2022, mostly in its Americas facilities.
"Following the pandemic, many customers began accelerating their commitment to recycled content products," Ingle said. "We have seen Repreve hang tags with our co-branding partners increase 60% year-over-year.
"With consumer demand for sustainable product offerings more popular now than ever before, we continue to believe our innovative and sustainable solutions will be the growth engines that will allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers."
