Unifi discloses annual compensation for first time for four top executives

Carey was paid $700,000 in salary and stock and stock option awarded valued at $2.49 million.

Thomas Caudle Jr., who served as Unifi's top executive until Ingle's hiring, was paid $770,000 for the third consecutive year in his role as president and chief operating officer. He received $384,989 in stock and stock option awards and $156,846 in all other compensation for total compensation of $1.31 million, down 18.5%.

Creaturo was paid $387,692 in salary and total compensation of $1.02 million. Ning was paid $307,193 in salary and total compensation of $799,309. Rocha was paid $233,522 in salary and total compensation of $345,950.

Unifi disclosed in the filing that the ratio of executive pay in fiscal 2020 was 39 dollars to Caudle for every $1 paid to its median employee.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The ratio was based on Caudle's $1.3 million in total compensation with $33.685 in annual compensation for its median employee.

Unifi will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Proximity Hotel in Greensboro. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.