Unifi discloses annual compensation for first time for four top executives

Unifi Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday the first disclosure of annual executive compensation since undertaking a major management shakeup over the past two years.
Unifi, based in Greensboro, is the largest private employer in Yadkin County with about 1,000 employees. It also has more than 250 employees at a plastic bottle-processing facility in Reidsville.
Four of Unifi’s top-five executives have left unexpectedly since December 2018, including former chairman and chief executive Kevin Hall in March 2019.
Personal reasons and mutual agreements have been the common denominator described in the departures.
As such, Unifi's fiscal 2020 proxy filing features the first compensation totals for chief executive Edmund Ingle, who assumed those duties on June 15, along with executive chairman Albert Carey, chief financial officer Craig Creaturo and president of two Unifi Asian divisions Hongjun Ning and president of two South American divisions Lucas de Carvalho Rocha.
Ingle was paid $25,961 in salary for essentially two weeks of pay for Unifi's fiscal 2020, which ended June 28. He will make $675,000 in salary in fiscal 2021.
Ingle received stock and stock option awards valued at $1 million on the date they were awarded. His total compensation for fiscal 2020 was $1.03 million.
Carey was paid $700,000 in salary and stock and stock option awarded valued at $2.49 million.
Thomas Caudle Jr., who served as Unifi's top executive until Ingle's hiring, was paid $770,000 for the third consecutive year in his role as president and chief operating officer. He received $384,989 in stock and stock option awards and $156,846 in all other compensation for total compensation of $1.31 million, down 18.5%.
Creaturo was paid $387,692 in salary and total compensation of $1.02 million. Ning was paid $307,193 in salary and total compensation of $799,309. Rocha was paid $233,522 in salary and total compensation of $345,950.
Unifi disclosed in the filing that the ratio of executive pay in fiscal 2020 was 39 dollars to Caudle for every $1 paid to its median employee.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The ratio was based on Caudle's $1.3 million in total compensation with $33.685 in annual compensation for its median employee.
Unifi will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Proximity Hotel in Greensboro. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
