Unifi doubles net income in first quarter.

A significant expansion of Unifi Inc.'s global customer base enabled the Greensboro yarn manufacturer to more than double its net income for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022.
Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi reported after the stock market closed Monday net income of $8.7 million, compared with $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 given a drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diluted earnings were 46 cents a share, compared with 18 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 30 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Unifi’s fourth-quarter sales were just under $196 million, compared with $141.5 million a year ago.
Cost of sales was at $169.9 million, up from $126.9 million a year ago.
Eddie Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in a statement that the first-quarter profit and revenue performances "surpassed our expectations."
Our first quarter results demonstrate the team’s ability to expand our opportunities, grow our customer base and adapt to a rapidly changing macro environment for our industry."
"While the global business setting is still dynamic, these strong results, along with the dedication of our employees and our diverse global strategy, provide us with a solid starting point to achieve our fiscal 2022 targets," Ingle said.
Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
The first-quarter sales breakdown was: a 29.5% increase in polyester to $89.5 million; a 36.3% increase in sales in Asia to $51.4 million; a 49.2% increase in sales in Brazil to $33.7 million; and an 82.8% increase in nylon to $20.2 million.
Ingle said Unifi achieved "our highest quarterly net sales since the June 2013 quarter."
Strong performance in Brazil and Asia contributed to the favorable results, while the polyester and nylon segments continue to demonstrate recovery from the pandemic.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 37% of net sales.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
"Momentum for Repreve Fiber products in Asia, Central America, and the U.S. continues to be strong," Ingle said. "We remain focused on growing our innovative and sustainable product portfolio.
Unifi provided limited second-quarter 2022 and updated full-year financial guidance.
Net sales are projected to be in $185 million to $190 million range. It projects a 12% increase in fiscal 2022 sales to $750 million, up from the $734 million projected in July.
It plans to spend between $40 million and $44 million on capital investments during fiscal 2022, mostly in its Americas facilities.
Antidumping update
Unifi provided a brief update on a foreign trade dispute.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Oct. 19 final antidumping duty deposit rates on imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to announce its final determination on Nov. 30.
In November 2020, Unifi Manufacturing Inc. filed a petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from the four named countries are causing material injury to the U.S. industry. Unifi Manufacturing was joined by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America.
Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or “dumped,” in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by Commerce.
The companies say the dumping margins are most egregious in Malaysia at 75.1%, followed by 56.89% from Thailand, 42.3% from Vietnam and 15.5% from Indonesia.
Unifi has said the ITC has determined there is a reasonable indication of material injury from imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
