Unifi doubles net income in first quarter.

"While the global business setting is still dynamic, these strong results, along with the dedication of our employees and our diverse global strategy, provide us with a solid starting point to achieve our fiscal 2022 targets," Ingle said.

Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

The first-quarter sales breakdown was: a 29.5% increase in polyester to $89.5 million; a 36.3% increase in sales in Asia to $51.4 million; a 49.2% increase in sales in Brazil to $33.7 million; and an 82.8% increase in nylon to $20.2 million.

Ingle said Unifi achieved "our highest quarterly net sales since the June 2013 quarter."

Strong performance in Brazil and Asia contributed to the favorable results, while the polyester and nylon segments continue to demonstrate recovery from the pandemic.

Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 37% of net sales.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.