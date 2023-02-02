Unifi Inc.'s decision to issue a second-quarter earnings warning softened the blow of confirming an overall $18 million loss Wednesday.

The Greensboro yarn manufacturer released preliminary second-quarter results on Jan. 18 in which it projected a sales decline between 24% and 25% and an operating loss in a range of $19 million to $21 million.

On Wednesday, Unifi reported a 32.4% decrease in sales to $136.2 million and an operating loss of $19.8 million.

By comparison, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Unifi had $929,000 in net income, net sales of $201.4 million and operating income of $4.6 million.

Unifi reported an earnings loss of $1 per share and an adjusted loss of $1.21 when factoring in a $3.8 million recovery of prior years' income tax in Brazil. It had diluted earnings of 5 cents a share a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was a loss of $1.05 a share by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their estimates.

Investors responded to the Jan. 18 earnings warning by sending Unifi's share price down as much as 17.9% during trading that day.

Unifi released the official second-quarter report after the market closed Wednesday.

The share price finished unchanged in after-hours trading at $8.82. After-hours trading typically foreshadows the early trading pattern the next day.

Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said in a Jan. 18 statement that its business "continued to face a difficult operating environment in the second fiscal quarter."

“Our results for the period are a reflection of continued demand disruption from inventory destocking and slowed global apparel production, which has been influenced by, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 in China.”

On Wednesday, Ingle said in a statement that second-quarter sales were "significantly impacted by a sequential decline in apparel production beyond our prior expectations."

Second-quarter sales were down 25.7% to $85.2 million in its Americas business unit, as well as down 6.9% to $25.7 million in Brazil and down 57.2% to $25.3 million in Asia.

Workforce impact unclear

Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

In November, in response to a $7.8 million first-quarter loss, Unifi said it “quickly implemented meaningful cost savings actions in North America to improve the profit margins in the short- and long-term periods.”

That included “actively managing production activity and hours to align with the significant, sudden change in demand that has occurred over the last few months. This includes extended manufacturing shutdowns over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods.”

Engle said on Jan. 18 that “this weaker-than-expected demand has been prevalent across our apparel customers as they work through a normalization in their supply chains and aim to reduce excess inventories.”

“In response to these temporary challenges, we executed a number of cost controls, and other savings measures are ongoing.”

On Wednesday, Engle said "our team remained proactive and executed numerous cost-reduction initiatives and other savings measures during the period."

"But, the headwinds caused by near-term inventory destocking efforts impacted demand from many of our apparel customers.

"We believe we have positioned the business to return to strength in the second half of the fiscal year," Engle said. "As the apparel markets recover, we expect to see our business bounce back fairly quickly."

Unifi did not provide specific earnings guidance for its third quarter, but said it expects "revenue to increase sequentially" with slightly lower sequential capital expenditures with further reductions anticipated during the fourth quarter."