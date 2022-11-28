Unifi expanding Repreve textile sourcing initiative

Unifi Inc. said Monday it has launched an expansion of its Textile Takeback program, which benefits its recycled fiber yarn product Repreve.

Repreve, which is produced primarily at Unifi’s manufacturing operations in Yadkinville, uses recycled performance fiber consisting of high-quality fibers made from 100% recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste.

The initiative, which debuted in 2011, will feature an expanded global footprint and product application scope.

The takeback initiative is one way that Unifi collects and recycles polyester-based fabric waste, including both pre- and post-consumer fabrics, and transforms it into Repreve yarn.

Unifi transforms dyed and undyed polyester-based textile discards into recycled resin through a material conversion process. The recycled resin is then converted into Repreve fiber, or it may be blended with recycled bottle material to achieve desired specifications.

Unifi said it has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products.