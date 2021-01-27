Unifi names business services official Battle to board of directors

The board of directors for Unifi Inc. said Tuesday that Emma Battle has been elected to the board, effective Monday.
Battle is president and chief executive of MarketVigor, a business services company she founded in 2003.
She also is president and chief executive of Higher Ed Works, a nonpartisan public charity supporting public higher education in North Carolina.
Her work experience in digital and e-commerce marketing includes working at Hanesbrands Inc., PepsiCo. Inc., and Red Hat Inc.
Richard Craver
