Unifi planning entry-level hiring event Tuesday
Unifi planning entry-level hiring event Tuesday

Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its effort to hire 25 entry-level, full-time workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.

The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot.

Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers or at https://events.indeed.com/event/76257/?from=li.

The company said it is hiring machine operators, inspectors and warehouse material handlers. All positions are full time, with rotating schedules, shift premiums and comprehensive benefits.

Starting pay is up to $15.46, along with shift premiums. Unifi is offering a $500 employee referral bonus.

The plant has about 1,330 employees in Yadkinville at last count.

