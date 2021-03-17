 Skip to main content
Unifi plans another hiring event for Tuesday
Unifi plans another hiring event for Tuesday

Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its effort to hire 42 entry-level, full-time workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.

The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot.

Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers or at https://events.indeed.com/event/76257/?from=li.

The company said it is hiring machine operators and entry level manufacturing positions.

Starting pay is up to $15.46, along with shift premiums. Unifi is offering a $500 employee referral bonus.

The plant has about 1,330 employees in Yadkinville at last count. The goal is hiring workers from Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

