Unifi plans job-fair events in Yadkinville, Madison

Unifi Inc. is expanding its recent job-fair events by adding a Madison event along with another event in Yadkinville.

The goal is hiring production workers at both sites, including machine operators, inspectors, warehouse and material handlers. Starting pay is up to $15.46 an hour with shift premiums, along with rotating schedules and benefits.

The Yadkinville event will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 601 E. Main St. Unifi said it wants to hire at least 60 employees for the Yadkinville operations.

The Madison event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. on April 20 at 805 Island Drive. Unifi wants to hire at least 15 employees for the Madison operations.

