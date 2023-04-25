For the second consecutive quarter, Unifi Inc. has issued an earnings warnings about its projected financial performance.

This time, the Greensboro yarn manufacturer is providing a positive outlook for its third quarter, which ended April 2. Unifi will issue the report after the market closes May 3.

Unifi expects an operating loss in the range of $2 million to $3 million, which is considerably lower than its $19.8 million operating loss in the second quarter.

It also projects net sales between $155 million and $157 million, up 14% to 15% from $136.2 million from the second quarter — which represented a 32.4% year-over-year loss.

By contrast, investors responded to the Jan. 18 negative second-quarter earnings warning by sending Unifi’s share price down as much as 17.9% during trading that day.

Eddie Ingle, Unifi's chief executive, said in a statement that the projected improved third-quarter performance represents "significant sequential recovery in our financial metrics and underlying business momentum."

"While the demand environment remains subdued, our diligence around labor efficiency, working capital management, liquidity resources, and tactical execution has allowed us to capitalize on some of the initial normalization of apparel production that has occurred thus far in calendar 2023."

Ingle said its Repreve recycled yarn "consistently garners interest from premier brands and retailers, as customer programs and development activities resonate with industry leaders. We expect to continue experiencing improvements in volumes and operating performance as we move through calendar 2023 and customer ordering patterns further stabilize."

Ingle also provided an update on Unifi's corporate financial status following its decision to amend, expand and extend its main credit facility in October.

"We ended the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with $50 million in cash, net debt of $86 million and over $45 million of available borrowings under the credit facility," he said.

Also on Feb. 3, Unifi confirmed that a combined 200 job positions at its Yadkinville and Reidsville plants were eliminated through attrition between July and December.

The reduction represents about 10% of Unifi’s domestic workforce, said A.J. Eaker, the manufacturer’s vice president of finance and treasurer.

Prior to the job-reduction, which was announced during Thursday’s second-quarter conference call with analysts, Unifi had about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

“Yadkinville and Reidsville comprised nearly all of the lower employee levels, with no meaningful changes in Greensboro or other global locations,” Eaker said.

Craig Creaturo, Unifi’s chief financial officer, told analysts on Feb. 2 that “we’re making sure we’re backfilling where we need it. We’ve asked people to take on some additional responsibilities."

“We took actions to reduce labor hours to appropriate levels, allowed attrition to help normalize our employment levels, and made diligent efforts to control operating costs during this difficult quarter.”