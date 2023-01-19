Unifi projects larger sales decline for second quarter; share price drops as much as 18%

The share price of Unifi Inc. took another pounding Thursday — dropping as much as 17.9% — after the Greensboro yarn manufacturer lowered significantly its second-quarter net sales forecast.

Unifi released preliminary results for the quarter that ended Jan. 1.

It projects net sales of between $135 million and $137 million, down a range of 24% to 25%. That's compared with the previous estimate of a 10% to 15% decline.

It also projects an operating loss in a range of $19 million to $21 million.

Unifi's share price closed down 11% Thursday, or 98 cents, to $7.92.

The 52-week range is $6.33 on Nov. 7 to $23.11 on Jan. 26, 2022.

Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

"Our business continued to face a difficult operating environment in the second fiscal quarter," Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said in a statement.

"Our results for the period are a reflection of continued demand disruption from inventory destocking and slowed global apparel production, which has been influenced by, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 in China."

Engle said that "this weaker-than-expected demand has been prevalent across our apparel customers as they work through a normalization in their supply chains and aim to reduce excess inventories."

"In response to these temporary challenges, we executed a number of cost controls, and other savings measures are ongoing."

Unifi treasurer A.J. Eaker said Thursday that "we are unable to comment beyond today’s press release." He said the manufacturers plans to provide more details in its Feb. 1 second-quarter report.

In November, in response to a $7.8 million first-quarter loss, Unifi said it "quickly implemented meaningful cost savings actions in North America to improve the profit margins in the short- and long-term periods.”

That included “actively managing production activity and hours to align with the significant, sudden change in demand that has occurred over the last few months. This includes extended manufacturing shutdowns over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods.”

Unifi said other cost-cutting measures include “eliminating or curtailing spending for travel, capital expenditures, recruiting, advertising, marketing, and other areas where the activity is deemed to be less critical.”

Also in November, Unifi withdrew its most recent fiscal 2023 outlook of net sales between $855 million and $885 million that was up 4.8% on the lower end and up 8.5% on the higher end from fiscal 2022.

Investors reacted to the first-quarter loss and withdrawn guidance by sending the share price down as much as 31% on Nov. 4 before it closed down 24.2%, or by $2.28, to $7.13.

The main factors in the first-quarter loss were an 8.4% decline in sales to $179.5 million and a 1.8% increase in cost of sales to $172.9 million.

On Thursday, Engle expressed confidence that the mid- and long-term drivers of the business remain intact, including that "our global business model and the long-term demand for sustainable solutions remains unchanged.”

Engle said Unifi expects "to see improvements in volumes and operating performance as we move through calendar 2023 and customer ordering patterns begin to normalize."

"We should also experience improved performance and efficiencies across the business as a result of various cost-saving measures currently in effect, along with stabilized raw material input costs."

Engle said Unifi is "benefiting from the additional liquidity afforded by our credit facility" that was renewed and expanded on Oct. 28. The borrowing capacity was extended by $30 million to $230 million, with the maturity date adjusted from December 2023 to October 2027.