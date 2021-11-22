Unifi reaches 30 billion recycled plastic bottle threshold ahead of 2022 goal

Unifi Inc. said Monday it has reached the 30 billion threshold for converting recycled plastic bottles into polyester chips that are used in its Repreve yarn performance fibers.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 2,500 employees, including about 1,330 at its Yadkinville production plant — where it remains in hiring mode — and more than 250 at its Rockingham County plastic-bottle production facility.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture-management yarn.

The yarn manufacturer began setting recycling goals in 2017 after hitting the 10 billion bottle milestone.

At that time, Unifi projected reaching the 20 billion bottle mark by 2020 and 30 billion bottle mark in 2022.

“By making the switch to sustainable by choosing to use Repreve, we’ve been able to keep more than 30 billion plastic bottles out of landfills," Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said in a statement.

To put the 30 billion bottle threshold into perspective, according to Unifi, the difference between using Repreve chips and virgin fibers has been enough energy to power nearly 284,000 homes in the United States for one year.