Unifi removed from S&P SmallCap 600 index

The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday that Unifi Inc. will be removed from its S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday as part of a ripple effect on two indices.

The indices said Unifi “is no longer representative of the small market capitalization market space.”

The ripple effect commenced with RXO Inc. being added to the S&P MidCap 400 starting Monday. RXO is a spin-off from XPO Logistics Inc.

RXO is replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc., which was shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600, which led to Unifi’s removal from that index.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the main change for Unifi is that "all funds that are invested as S&P 500 index funds will now have to sell their holdings in Unifi and replace them with the new additions to the index."

"These kind of changes are normal as companies’ valuations — their market capitalization — changes up or down."