Unifi reports significant sales rebound for first quarter of fiscal 2021

The combination of better-than-projected sales and a significant income-tax benefit contributed to a major improvement for Unifi Inc., with the company limiting its net-income decline to 7.5% for its first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $3.43 million for the quarter, Unifi reported Monday It was a significant improvement from a $20.4 million loss for the fourth quarter.

Unifi’s sales were hit hard during the fourth quarter by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the apparel and automobile industries. Many manufacturers drastically reduced production or shut plants temporarily for several weeks or months.

The yarn manufacturer, whose headquarters is in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.

Unifi reported $141.5 million in first-quarter sales, down 21.4% from the pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020.

However, first-quarter sales were up 64.5% compared with $86 million in its fourth quarter.

Unifi had a 21.8% year-over-year decrease in cost of sales to $126.9 million. Cost of sales in the fourth quarter was $95.5 million.