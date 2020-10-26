Unifi reports significant sales rebound for first quarter of fiscal 2021

The combination of better-than-projected sales and a significant income-tax benefit contributed to a major improvement for Unifi Inc., with the company limiting its net-income decline to 7.5% for its first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Net income was $3.43 million for the quarter, Unifi reported Monday It was a significant improvement from a $20.4 million loss for the fourth quarter.
Unifi’s sales were hit hard during the fourth quarter by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the apparel and automobile industries. Many manufacturers drastically reduced production or shut plants temporarily for several weeks or months.
The yarn manufacturer, whose headquarters is in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi reported $141.5 million in first-quarter sales, down 21.4% from the pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020.
However, first-quarter sales were up 64.5% compared with $86 million in its fourth quarter.
Unifi had a 21.8% year-over-year decrease in cost of sales to $126.9 million. Cost of sales in the fourth quarter was $95.5 million.
"Our first quarter of fiscal 2021 results were better than anticipated and demonstrated the resilience of our business and the agility of our global model," said Eddie Ingle, who became Unifi's chief executive on June 15.
"We experienced sequential improvement in revenue during each month of the quarter, and the pace of our recovery has been reassuring."
The company said separately in the report that "entering the second quarter, net sales trends are encouraging and are expected to continue to improve."
Another bottom-line factor: having a $1.18 million income-tax benefit, compared with paying $721,000 a year ago. Unifi said it benefited from "recently passed high-tax exception rules."
Unifi reported diluted earnings of 18 cents a share, down from 20 cents a year ago, but up from a loss of $1.10 for the fourth quarter.
The average earnings forecast was a loss of 38 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The first-quarter sales breakdown was: a 22.1% decrease in polyester to $69.1 million; a 17.9% decrease in sales in Asia to $37.7 million; a 6.4% decrease in sales in Brazil to $22.6 million; and a 45.4% decrease in nylon to $11 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
"Interest in our sustainable solutions remains high, as exemplified by Repreve fibers reaching 35% of our net sales," Ingle said.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Unifi disclosed that earlier in October it had acquired the air-jet texturing assets of Texturing Service LLC "to enhance and expand the company's existing textured yarn capabilities."
Financial terms were not disclosed. Production activity will transition from Virginia to Unifi's polyester segment operations in North Carolina, likely Yadkinville, during the second quarter.
Unifi reduced its corporate net debt to $17.3 million as of Sept. 27, the lowest level since 2000.
