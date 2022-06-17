Unifi repurchases 500,000 shares, adds to executive management team

Unifi Inc. said Friday it has accelerated its share-repurchase program by spending $6.8 million to buy back 500,000 shares during May.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.

So far in fiscal 2022, Unifi has spent a combined $9.2 million to repurchase 616,500 shares.

Unifi has 18.48 million shares outstanding as of Friday.

The company said about $38.9 million remains available for repurchases under its existing program.

At Friday's opening share price of $12.55 — just 7 cents above its 52-week low reached during Thursday's trading — Unifi could repurchase nearly 3.1 million shares.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

“This repurchase demonstrates the strong conviction we have in the future of Unifi and our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value," chief executive Eddie Ingle said in a statement.

"We will remain opportunistic in our repurchasing efforts going forward, as part of our overall balanced approach to capital allocation."

Unifi also announced several leadership changes Friday.

It has appointed Greg Sigmon, its general counsel and corporate secretary, to its executive management team effective July 4. Sigmon has served as general counsel since 2020.

“Greg has been a trusted advisor to our management team and board since joining Unifi in 2019," Ingle said.

"His unique, business-minded approach to legal and strategic issues makes him a valuable asset to our company, and he is an excellent fit with our collaborative and innovative culture."

Unifi announced that James Kilts is retiring from the board of directors on July 3. The board will not replace Kilts, reducing the number of members to eight.

Unifi also announced a leadership transition for Brazilian subsidiary Unifi do Brasil Ltda with Mauro Fernandes taking over as president on July 31 following the retirement of Lucas de Carvalho Rocha.

Fernandes currently serves as the subsidiary's sales director, a role he has been in since 2009.

