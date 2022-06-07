Unifi rolls out U Trust product certification

Unifi Inc. said Tuesday it is rolling out its U Trust product certification initiative for its supply-chain network. Part of the rollout involves the Summer Outdoor retailer show taking place from Thursday through Saturday in Denver.

Unifi said the certification program enables the manufacturer to test and verify that REPREVE is present at expected content levels in its supply chain.

Unifi is also featuring its new Repreve SmartDye recycled polyester fabrics, which it said is designed to be dyed at lower temperatures. The production process delivers energy savings of up to 30% and has a lower carbon footprint than standard polyester dyeing, all without compromising a fabric’s integrity.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.

Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 36% of net sales in Unifi’s first quarter of fiscal 2022.

