Unifi top executive has decline in total compensation for fiscal 2022

The top executive at Unifi Inc. had a 7.5% decline in total compensation to $1.62 million for the manufacturer’s fiscal 2022, mostly from a sizable reduction in incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Unifi has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters. About 2,270 of the company's 3,100 employees were based in the Americas as of July 3.

Edmund Ingle took over as chief executive in June 2020.

Ingle's base salary increased by 16.7% to $787,981.

However, his incentive pay dropped from $1.01 million to $357,408 — which represented 48.1% of his base salary.

Ingle received stock awards valued at $387,500 on the date they were awarded, compared with getting no stock or stock-option awards in fiscal 2021.

Ingle received $84,977 in all other compensation, which represented: $61,625 in company contribution to a senior executive retirement plan; $16,644 in a matching 401(k) contribution; and $6,708 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

For fiscal 2022, Unifi reported $15.17 million in net income, down 47.8% from fiscal 2021, primarily caused by continuing higher production costs.

Unifi disclosed that the ratio of Ingle's executive pay to that of the company's median employee was $37-to-$1 in fiscal 2021.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The ratio was based on Ingle’s $1.62 million in total compensation with $44,169 in annual compensation for its median employee.

Executive chairman Albert Carey was paid $713,462 in base salary, up 1.9%, no incentive pay for third consecutive fiscal year, and total compensation of $1.06 million, down 24%.

Chief financial officer Craig Creaturo received a 10.2% raise in base salary to $529,231, along with a 68.7% decrease in incentive pay to $180,009, and total compensation of $899,981, down 33.5%.

Hongjun Ning, president of Unifi's UTSC and UAP divisions, received a 7.2% increase in salary to $343,077, along with a $75,000 bonus, a 19.4% decrease in incentive pay to $257,720, and total compensation of $978,802, down 11.6%.

Lucas de Carviho Rocha, former vice president of the UdB division, was paid $226,277 in base salary, a $97,304 bonus, incentive pay of $189,229 and total compensation of $536,807.

Unifi will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 on its headquarters at 7201 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.