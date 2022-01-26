Unifi's profit takes major tumble during second quarter because of higher expenses

A surge in production costs and labor challenges contributed to a sharp decline in second-quarter net income for Unifi Inc.
Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $929,000.
That's compared with $8.7 million in its first quarter and $7.4 million a year ago, as the company began to rebound from the drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diluted earnings were 5 cents a share, compared with 40 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Unifi’s fourth-quarter sales were $201.4 million, up 2.7% from the first quarter and 42.3% from a year ago.
However, cost of sales jumped to $184.5 million, up 8.6% from the first quarter and 45.4% from a year ago.
"Second-quarter sales exceeded our expectations, driven by continued strong international performance, but labor and input cost headwinds for our domestic operations pressured overall profitability results," Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said.
"Our teams in Asia and Brazil have performed very well against a dynamic business environment, while the polyester and nylon operations have experienced significant cost and efficiency pressures that weighed on gross profit.
"We feel that we are better positioned to navigate our domestic headwinds going forward," Ingle said. "As the demand for sustainable solutions grows, we will remain focused on capturing momentum towards long-term growth and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”
Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
The second-quarter sales breakdown was: a 20.5% increase in polyester to $92.4 million; a 32.3% increase in sales in Asia to $59.1 million; a 13.8% increase in sales in Brazil to $27.6 million; and a 31.3% increase in nylon to $21 million.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 40% of net sales.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Unifi provided a limited update to its full-year financial guidance.
Net sales are projected to be at least $800 million, up from $750 million projected in October and $734 million projected in July.
It still plans to spend between $40 million and $44 million on capital investments during fiscal 2022, mostly in its Americas facilities.
It spent $1.2 million to repurchase 51,500 shares during the second quarter.
Antidumping update
Unifi provided a brief update on a foreign trade dispute.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Oct. 19 final antidumping duty deposit rates on imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to announce its final determination on Nov. 30.
In November 2020, Unifi Manufacturing Inc. filed a petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from the four named countries are causing material injury to the U.S. industry. Unifi Manufacturing was joined by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America.
Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or “dumped,” in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by Commerce.
The companies say the dumping margins are most egregious in Malaysia at 75.1%, followed by 56.89% from Thailand, 42.3% from Vietnam and 15.5% from Indonesia.
Unifi has said the ITC has determined there is a reasonable indication of material injury from imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
On Wednesday, Unifi said that in December the Commerce Department issued unanimous final antidumping duty orders on subject imports.
"Following these concluded petitions, the company continues to expect an increase in annual revenue of $20 million or greater as a result of a more normalized pricing environment," Unifi said.
