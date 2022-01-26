Unifi's profit takes major tumble during second quarter because of higher expenses

"Our teams in Asia and Brazil have performed very well against a dynamic business environment, while the polyester and nylon operations have experienced significant cost and efficiency pressures that weighed on gross profit.

"We feel that we are better positioned to navigate our domestic headwinds going forward," Ingle said. "As the demand for sustainable solutions grows, we will remain focused on capturing momentum towards long-term growth and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

The second-quarter sales breakdown was: a 20.5% increase in polyester to $92.4 million; a 32.3% increase in sales in Asia to $59.1 million; a 13.8% increase in sales in Brazil to $27.6 million; and a 31.3% increase in nylon to $21 million.

Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 40% of net sales.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.