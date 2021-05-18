Unifi's Repreve yarns boost pandemic home furnishing sales for Culp

The surge in consumers' demand for home furnishings during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major ripple effect on Triad corporations Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc.
The manufacturers said Tuesday they have experienced peak interest in Culp's LiveSmart Evolve fabric line that debuted in 2019 for upholstery and mattress products. The collection uses Unifi's Repreve yarns.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn.
In the instance of LiveSmart Evolve, the fabrics are made up of at least 30% Repreve yarn.
Culp said the LiveSmart Evolve fabric line has served to divert more than 63 million plastic bottles from landfills.
The line is marketed not only for its stain-resistance features, but also "for bettering the planet and offering environmentally conscious consumers the ability to be a part of positive change to conserve natural resources."
The manufacturers are major employers in the Triad.
High Point-based Culp has an overall workforce of 1,325 that includes operations in Stokesdale.
Greensboro-based Unifi has about 2,500 employees, including about 1,330 at its Yadkinville production plant, where it remains in hiring mode, and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
“The use of Repreve in our upholstery fabrics has been a phenomenal success,” said Tammy Buckner, Culp Upholstery Fabrics' senior vice-president of marketing and design.
"Demand for fabrics with a sustainability focus has been propelled during the pandemic.
"It is no longer just words, but consumers are taking action to make sure their home purchases reflect their own commitment to bettering the environment," Buckner said.
Brian Moore, vice president of global brand sales for Unifi, called the Culp partnership "a win-win for the environment."
"Together, we're able to transform plastic bottles into Repreve recycled fiber and give them a second life while combining sustainability and performance."
Overall, Unifi has exceeded the 20 billion plastic bottles threshold used in Repreve fibers for new apparel and in automotive, footwear, home goods, outdoor and other consumer products.
Repreve materials have been used in performance products for customers that include Ford, The North Face, Nike, Haggar, Quiksilver, Volcom and Patagonia.
The yarns have represented about one-third of Unifi's quarterly and annual sales in recent years.
