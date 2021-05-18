Unifi's Repreve yarns boost pandemic home furnishing sales for Culp

The surge in consumers' demand for home furnishings during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major ripple effect on Triad corporations Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc.

The manufacturers said Tuesday they have experienced peak interest in Culp's LiveSmart Evolve fabric line that debuted in 2019 for upholstery and mattress products. The collection uses Unifi's Repreve yarns.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn.

In the instance of LiveSmart Evolve, the fabrics are made up of at least 30% Repreve yarn.

Culp said the LiveSmart Evolve fabric line has served to divert more than 63 million plastic bottles from landfills.

The line is marketed not only for its stain-resistance features, but also "for bettering the planet and offering environmentally conscious consumers the ability to be a part of positive change to conserve natural resources."

The manufacturers are major employers in the Triad.

High Point-based Culp has an overall workforce of 1,325 that includes operations in Stokesdale.