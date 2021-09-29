Unilin plans another production expansion in Thomasville with 87 new jobs

The Thomasville production facility for Unilin North America LLC is expanding again, announcing plans Wednesday to create 87 jobs as part of an $87 million capital investment.
Unilin is a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries Inc., a Fortune 500 global manufacturer of flooring products and accessories that has had a manufacturing presence in North Carolina since 2001.
It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since opening the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.
Unilin is the nation’s largest supplier of laminate flooring, selling under the Quick-Step and Pergo brands at specialty stores, distributors and home centers.
Unilin plans to add a new production building, with the majority of new jobs involving operators and technicians.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment on its expansion plans, including when it plans to begin hiring and production in the new building. The company has referred applicants to https://careers.mohawkind.com/go/Corporate-Jobs/8127600/.
The expansion would put Mohawk's overall North Carolina workforce at nearly 1,000, including at least 170 at the Mohawk operations in Eden.
“I’m proud of our relationship with this community and proud that Mohawk has recognized that this is a great place to continue to invest our resources,” Bart Stofferis, Mohawk's senior vice president of Hardwood and Laminate Operations, said in a statement.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the average annual salary for the new jobs will be $44,930. By comparison, Davidson County’s average annual wage is $42,274.
Mohawk has been made eligible for up to $175,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
“We are grateful for Mohawk’s decision to expand in North Carolina’s manufacturing region,” N.C. Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson.
“International companies need a strong transportation network and a world-class workforce to continue their success. We’re proud that our skilled workers are making beautiful flooring for the global market.”
Unilin's previous expansion in Thomasville came in December 2019 when it added 30 jobs as part of a $14.9 million investment that added 175,000 square feet of space at 550 Cloniger Drive.
