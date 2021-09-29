Unilin plans another production expansion in Thomasville with 87 new jobs

The Thomasville production facility for Unilin North America LLC is expanding again, announcing plans Wednesday to create 87 jobs as part of an $87 million capital investment.

Unilin is a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries Inc., a Fortune 500 global manufacturer of flooring products and accessories that has had a manufacturing presence in North Carolina since 2001.

It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since opening the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.

Unilin is the nation’s largest supplier of laminate flooring, selling under the Quick-Step and Pergo brands at specialty stores, distributors and home centers.

Unilin plans to add a new production building, with the majority of new jobs involving operators and technicians.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment on its expansion plans, including when it plans to begin hiring and production in the new building. The company has referred applicants to https://careers.mohawkind.com/go/Corporate-Jobs/8127600/.