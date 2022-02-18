Unilin property in Thomasville sold for $2.6 million

A Thomasville real-estate group has spent $2.6 million to purchase 20 acres from an affiliate of Unilin North America LLC, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 20.02-acre is located at 3286 Denton Road in Thomasville.
The buyer is GNA Holdings LLC of Thomasville. Norman Anderson is listed as president and Gail Anderson as vice president of the company, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State office.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today