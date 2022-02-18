 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unilin property in Thomasville sold for $2.6 million
Unilin property in Thomasville sold for $2.6 million

A Thomasville real-estate group has spent $2.6 million to purchase 20 acres from an affiliate of Unilin North America LLC, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 20.02-acre is located at 3286 Denton Road in Thomasville.

The buyer is GNA Holdings LLC of Thomasville. Norman Anderson is listed as president and Gail Anderson as vice president of the company, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State office.

