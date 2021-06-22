Union Cross Business Park lot sells for $9.15 million

A Charlotte private-equity investment group has paid $9.15 million to buy a vacant 10.61-acre site in Union Cross Business Park in southeast Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The purchase was of Lot 19B with an address of 289 Business Park Drive. According to the county Tax Parcel, the property could provide up to 125,000 square feet of leasable space.

The buyer is 289 BPO Holdings LLC, an affiliate of SilverCap Partners LLC that focuses on industrial, residential and office investments.

The company’s website said among its investment priorities is “shovel-ready, single-asset developments, or longer term, multi-phase projects.”

The seller is Union Cross Industrial Partners LLC of Winston-Salem.

