Union Cross Business Park property sold for $16.2 million

The latest in a series of commercial property purchases in Union Cross Business Park involves a 10.6-acre tract at 289 Business Park Drive being sold for $16.2 million.

The property contains a 125,000-square-foot distribution facility with Orbis Reusable Packaging Management, a global supply-chain company, as the tenant.

The buyers are 217 E. 22nd St. Associates LP and Village Realty Partners LP, both of New York City.

The seller is 289 BPO Holdings LLC, an affiliate of private-equity investment group SilverCap Partners LLC of Charlotte that focuses on industrial, residential and office investments.

The SilverCap affiliate has a substantial gain on its investment considering it paid $9.15 million in June 2021 for the then-vacant lot.

In November, a 20-acre tract containing a 303,975-square-foot industrial building at 100 Enterprise Park Blvd. was sold for $23.8 million to DG Enterprise Park Property Owner LP, an affiliate of Dalfen, based in Dallas. The property has Twin City Warehouses as its tenant.

Dalfen is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in the urban logistics’ property space. The Union Cross purchase is Dalfen’s first in Forsyth County and second in the Triad.

Also in June 2021, Lots 1 and 2 in the business park were sold for a combined $2.9 million to 1188 at Solomon LLC of Greensboro.

In April 2021, the second logistics center operated by Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC was sold for $30.05 million. The 28.73-acre tract at 295 Business Park Drive contains a 315,444-square-foot building.

The buyer was MDC NC3 LP, an affiliate of publicly-traded Realty Income Corp. of San Diego.

The purchase appears to be outside Realty’s normal ownership and leasing strategy that focuses on convenience stores, dollar stores, grocery chains, movie theaters, fitness chains, wholesale clubs and home-improvement stores.

In February 2020, the Pepsi Bottling Ventures logistics center at 390 Business Park Drive was sold for nearly $35 million to an affiliate of Griffin Capital Real Estate Co. of El Segundo, Calif. The complex consists of 51.5 acres and a 526,320-square-foot building.

