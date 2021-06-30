Union Cross Business Park tracts sell for $2.9M

Two tracts within Union Cross Business Park in southeastern Winston-Salem have sold for a combined $2.9 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The tracts are identified as Lots 1 and 2 in the deed. One of the tracts is listed as a vacant 2.55-acre lot at 0 Solomon Drive.
The buyer is 1188 at Solomon LLC of Greensboro.
The seller is I-40 Union Cross RE LLC of Oak Ridge.
Richard Craver
