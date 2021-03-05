Union Cross industrial tract sold for $625,000

A vacant 13.56-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park has been sold for $625,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 475 Enterprise Park Blvd.
The buyer is Upland Development Co. LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty of Winston-Salem. The seller is WPDA Inc. of Winston-Salem.
