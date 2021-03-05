 Skip to main content
Union Cross industrial tract sold for $625,000
A vacant 13.56-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park has been sold for $625,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 475 Enterprise Park Blvd.

The buyer is Upland Development Co. LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty of Winston-Salem. The seller is WPDA Inc. of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

