Union plans final vote Wednesday on Volvo Trucks employment contract; Va. workers have rejected three offers

A labor contract dispute will reach a pivotal crossroads Wednesday between Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers union chapter representing 2,900 employees at Volvo’s plant in Dublin, Va.
Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the New River Valley plant.
On Friday, employees represented by UAW Local #2069 rejected a third tentative contract agreement — two key elements were voted down by a 60%-40% margin and a third by a 67%-33% margin.
Union employees voted down tentative agreements announced on April 30 and May 20.
Volvo Trucks responded to the third contract vote by saying it would begin implementing Monday the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement reached July 1.
Volvo said in a statement that "any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification."
Because the company said the third tentative agreement is considered as its "last, best and final proposal," another vote will be taken from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a UAW No. 2069 Facebook posting Monday by Travis Porter, who is filling in a bargaining chairman, that designation by the company signifies "there is no more negotiating."
If union membership accepts the third contract agreement, they could return to work between Thursday and Monday.
Porter said in the union's Facebook posting that "we are still on strike because the company has not given us a return to work date."
"We need everyone to strike until we have the vote on Wednesday."
Volvo said the third contract offer would:
* Eliminate the two-tier wage structure.
* Immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015, to top pay.
* Institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service.
* Increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14%.
* And guarantee no increases in health-insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage.
Volvo said employee benefit represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee.
Franky Marchand, general manager of the New River plant, said approving the third agreement is necessary "to safeguard our future and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products."
“Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it."
Negotiations began on Feb. 8. Union employees began a strike April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”
Following the rejection of the second tentative agreement, union workers resumed their strike June 7.
The UAW chapter has posted on its Facebook page a list of proposed contract agreements that include not allowing the contract to be reopened before April 29, 2027.
Other agreements include: pay raise adjustments; increase in the retiree lump-sum bonus; letter of understanding toward offering retiree pharmacy benefits; reduce from eight to six years a wage progression policy; alternative work schedules; allowing employees to leave work early with permission; insurance coverage changes; and changes in how late in the day that the company can notify employees of mandatory overtime shifts.
The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”
