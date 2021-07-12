Union plans final vote Wednesday on Volvo Trucks employment contract; Va. workers have rejected three offers

A labor contract dispute will reach a pivotal crossroads Wednesday between Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers union chapter representing 2,900 employees at Volvo’s plant in Dublin, Va.

Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the New River Valley plant.

On Friday, employees represented by UAW Local #2069 rejected a third tentative contract agreement — two key elements were voted down by a 60%-40% margin and a third by a 67%-33% margin.

Union employees voted down tentative agreements announced on April 30 and May 20.

Volvo Trucks responded to the third contract vote by saying it would begin implementing Monday the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement reached July 1.

Volvo said in a statement that "any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification."

Because the company said the third tentative agreement is considered as its "last, best and final proposal," another vote will be taken from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.