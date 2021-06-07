Union workers go back on strike at Volvo Trucks' Virginia plant

Union workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin, Va., resumed their strike at noon Monday after rejecting the company's latest offer Sunday.
Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the plant.
Negotiations began on Feb. 8. The groups announced May 20 that they had reached a tentative agreement on a potential six-year contract covering 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations.
However, UAW Local #2069 said Sunday that union members had rejected the agreement.
UAW posted a memo to members on Monday on its Facebook page in which it instructed affected employees "to leave in an orderly manner after performing any tasks necessary to prevent damages to the company's equipment or product."
Ray Curry, secretary and treasurer with UAW's Heavy Truck Department, wrote that "the union remains committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement." Curry said the union chapter is available to resume negotiations as early as Wednesday.
"It is difficult to understand this action," Franky Marchand, the plant's general manager, said in a statement Monday.
"UAW international, regional and local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region."
Neither party has disclosed the details of the latest tentative agreement.
However, the UAW chapter previously posted on its Facebook page a list of proposed contract agreements that include not allowing the contract to be reopened before April 29, 2027.
Other agreements include: pay raise adjustments; increase in the retiree lump-sum bonus; letter of understanding toward offering retiree pharmacy benefits; reduce from eight to six years a wage progression policy; alternative work schedules; allowing employees to leave work early with permission; insurance coverage changes; and changes in how late in the day that the company can notify employees of mandatory overtime shifts.
"We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement," Marchand said.
The union employees began a strike on April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”
Production resumed May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30.
Volvo Trucks’ previous five-year contract offer was rejected by 91% of voting employees represented by the UAW.
The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”
The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.
Volvo Trucks has undertaken a $400 million capital investment at the New River plant to add advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.
The company said it has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.
