Union workers go back on strike at Volvo Trucks' Virginia plant

Union workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin, Va., resumed their strike at noon Monday after rejecting the company's latest offer Sunday.

Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the plant.

Negotiations began on Feb. 8. The groups announced May 20 that they had reached a tentative agreement on a potential six-year contract covering 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations.

However, UAW Local #2069 said Sunday that union members had rejected the agreement.

UAW posted a memo to members on Monday on its Facebook page in which it instructed affected employees "to leave in an orderly manner after performing any tasks necessary to prevent damages to the company's equipment or product."

Ray Curry, secretary and treasurer with UAW's Heavy Truck Department, wrote that "the union remains committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement." Curry said the union chapter is available to resume negotiations as early as Wednesday.

"It is difficult to understand this action," Franky Marchand, the plant's general manager, said in a statement Monday.