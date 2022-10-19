 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Community Bank sets Winston-Salem operations

United Community Bank, based in Greenville, S.C., said Tuesday it is creating a presence in the Triad with a Winston-Salem group led by Stewart Holmes that will be based in the 110 Oakwood building.

The bank already is establishing a presence in the Charlotte and Triangle markets. There are plans to open a Greensboro office.

Holmes will serve as the bank’s Piedmont Triad president. He has nearly 30 years of industry experience, most recently as a corporate and commercial financial advisor for the Triad and western N.C. markets for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Prior to this role, he worked with middle-market and corporate clients for similar mid-size regional banks.

Holmes is a member of the Winston-Salem Rotary and a graduate of Leadership North Carolina and Leadership Winston-Salem. He serves on the board of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.

The bank also named Justin Spradley, a 20-year industry veteran, as Greensboro market executive and as a senior vice president in commercial banking.

