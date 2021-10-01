 Skip to main content
United Community completes $131M purchase of Aquesta
United Community Banks Inc. said Friday it has closed its $131 million purchase of Aquesta Financial Holdings Inc. of Cornelius.

Aquesta was founded in 2006 and has nine branches in the Charlotte and Wilmington markets, along with loan production offices in Raleigh and Charleston and Greenville, S.C. It had $739 million in total assets on June 30.

Aquesta will operate under the United Community brand.

United, based in Greenville, S.C., has $18.6 billion in total assets and 161 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

