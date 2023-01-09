United Furniture files for Chapter 11. Company shut down operations in November, leaving hundreds out of work.

United Furniture Industries Inc. has filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to avoid an involuntary liquidation sought by its largest creditor, Wells Fargo & Co.

Separately, United has filed its response to Wells Fargo's petition, saying it is "founded upon false and misleading statements" and is "premised on inaccurate and grossly misleading allegation."

Both motions were filed in the Northern District of Mississippi.

Federal bankruptcy Judge Selene Maddox set a 10 a.m. Friday hearing on the Chapter 11 corporate restructuring motion. Maddox did not conduct a hearing Friday into the Chapter 7 liquidating motion.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The United motions are the first formal legal response from United since it unexpectedly shut down on Nov. 22.

The shutdown immediately ended the employment and health insurance benefits of about 530 Triad workers and about 2,700 overall in three states.

Wells Fargo said in its Dec. 30 motion that “immediate steps must be taken to install an (interim) trustee to immediately take control of, and with Wells Fargo’s assistance, liquidate the alleged debtor’s assets in order to preserve and maximize the value of UFI’s assets for the benefit of all creditors.”

“Moreover, the magnitude of claims and issues are accelerating.”

Wells Fargo said it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

However, the bank acknowledged in a legal filing it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

The other creditors participating in the bankruptcy petition are: Security Associates of Mississippi/Alabama, claiming it is owed $265,000; and V&B International Inc., which claims it is owned $30,486 for purchase orders.

Among assets on which Wells Fargo has liens include 24 United facilities, including its 850,000-square-foot plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, along with three facilities each in Archdale, High Point and Lexington, and one in Trinity.

United claims

United claims Wells Fargo's motion for an interim trustee was filed "solely to hinder the company's liquidation plan" and that "there is zero proof whatsoever of fraud, dishonesty or gross management" by United's owner, board of directors or executive team.

United said it hired Kimberly Harper as chief financial officer on Dec. 1 to lead its attempt to "wind down the company ... to preserve the company's assets, prevent loss to the estate and develop a strategy to maximize the company's value to all stakeholders."

Those steps involve Harper negotiating with creditors and handling human resources issues. United cited the hiring of a chief restructuring officer and an outside general counsel.

As such, United claimed the Wells Fargo motion for an interim trustee was unnecessary.

"This opposition will establish beyond any clear and convincing evidence that the company already is preserving the property of the estate and preventing any potential loss," the manufacturer said.

United said its effort shows that Wells Fargo's "self-serving narrative that no other party has taken any initiative to preserve value" is false.

"Wells Fargo's actions may have already caused a diminution in the value of the company's real estate, which the company believes holds substantial value."

Wells Fargo claims

Wells Fargo said it was given “little prior notice” on Nov. 21 from United officials that they “needed substantial capital immediately, over and above amounts that would be in compliance with the credit facility between the parties, or it would not be able to fund continued operations.”

Bank officials told United they “could not agree to the request ... on such short notice without additional information, including a budget for restructuring purposes and internal credit committee approval at Wells Fargo.”

The bank said that by United shutting operations immediately, it “completely abandoned all of its properties,” leaving those facilities without security and without insurance after Nov. 30.

Wells Fargo officials began the process of liquidating United’s assets upon the resignations of United's top executives. That included fielding inquiries from other United creditors who also have claims for United properties.

“While Wells Fargo has worked with creditors as they have come forward to resolve claims, Wells Fargo has no duties to such creditors,” according to the filing.

“All creditors (could) thus be best served by an orderly liquidation (of United) by a Chapter 7 trustee in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.”

Wells Fargo said in a Jan. 3 statement that it “has been diligently working to help those impacted by UFI’s disorderly closure."

"After analyzing all possible options, we have determined the best way to proceed is through an organized and formal court process to properly handle all issues that have come to light after the company’s decision to close its doors.

“Our hope is that with court supervision, everyone impacted will be treated fairly.”

WARN notices

United did not address the four WARN Act lawsuits filed against it by former employees between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28.

Each WARN claim lists that employees have not received their final paycheck nor accumulated vacation and other benefits.

The three lawsuits filed in Mississippi and one in California have been combined into one lawsuit. On Jan. 4, the plaintiffs filed a request for class-action status.

North Carolina employees would be covered by two of the Mississippi lawsuits and the California lawsuit.

In a typical WARN filing, a company agrees to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits as part of closing their business or a business operation. The notice also sets in motion local and state employment assistance initiatives.

As of Monday, no WARN notices had been filed by United in California, Mississippi and North Carolina.

However, the act lacks enforcement teeth. Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights, which has produced occasional success, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

The California lawsuit claims that N.C. employees haven’t been paid their final paycheck, accrued vacation pay or company-paid pension and 401(k) contributions.