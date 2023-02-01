United Furniture submits bankruptcy filing, cites more than 200 creditors

United Furniture Industries Inc. submitted Tuesday its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors. The defunct manufacturer listed between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

United unexpectedly shut down Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

Wells Fargo & Co., United’s largest creditor, filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, federal bankruptcy judge Selene Maddox issued a ruling giving United owner David Belford and United the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

Maddox said in her memorandum and order that Belford and the United board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, she wrote that “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”