United Furniture to cut 271 jobs by end of August in Winston-Salem, High Point. Company will stop production at 2 plants.

United Furniture Industries Inc. is ending production at its Winston-Salem and High Point manufacturing plants, eliminating a combined 271 jobs — nearly a fourth of its 1,150 Triad workforce.

The manufacturer filed a WARN Act notice, posted Monday, with the N.C. Commerce Department. United filed a similar WARN notice for operations in Amory, Miss., affecting another 220 jobs.

United officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the job cuts.

Both plants have been affected by United customers that opted not to buy home furnishings they had already ordered and which had already been made, according to United general counsel Andrew Payne.

"Retail, especially at low- and lower-middle price points, has really slowed" among home furnishings stores, said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for High Point-based Smith Leonard PLLP.

"I don’t know for sure, but I would guess maybe some standing orders may have been canceled. Inflation is definitely affecting buyers in this end of market."

The end of manufacturing in United's 850,000-square-foot plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road, formerly known as Hanesbrands’ Weeks plant, affects 199 of 272 employees. Production is slated to stop by July 29.

The WARN notice to N.C. Commerce officials did not indicate the employment plans for the remaining 73 Winston-Salem workers. Multiple Mississippi media outlets reported the Winston-Salem facility would be converted into an East Coast distribution center.

The High Point metal-stamping plant at 315 Kettering Road will cut all 72 jobs. The plant is scheduled to close by Aug. 30.

Production is scheduled to end July 29 at the Amory, Miss., plant, which is being converted into a warehouse.

United, based in Okolona, Miss., makes promotional to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and Lane Home Furnishings.

The manufacturer also imports wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

Payne said in the WARN notice that “although United would have preferred to have provided more notice of this plant closure and mass layoff, United was not able to do so before now due to an unforeseen business circumstance."

"Specifically, major customers of United’s unexpectedly decided not to purchase from United a substantial amount of inventory United manufactured pursuant to those customers’ forecasts," he said.

Payne said those decisions set off a domino effect "that led to a significant financial crisis that United believes cannot be realistically addressed without implementing the plant closure and mass layoff described above."

"That said, United will continue to explore alternatives prior to the permanent shutdown and mass layoffs," he said.

Before the WARN notices, United had about 3,000 employees in 18 plants, offices and distribution centers in California, Mississippi, North Carolina and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The Daily Journal of Mississippi quoted Todd Evans, United's chief executive, as saying that "the decisions to make these changes did not come lightly, and where it was possible, we have taken specific steps to transition affected employees to available jobs in other locations."

The production and workforce cuts come about three years after United said it planned to add 500 employees companywide, including 70 to 90 in the Triad, to meet heightened demand for its products.

In 2017, United said it was dedicating 281,700 square feet to distribution at the Winston-Salem plant, 217,600 square feet to manufacturing and 127,600 square feet to storing furnishings kits from Chinese suppliers.

It also has production and distribution facilities in Lexington and Glenola in Randolph County.

Besides its brand, United has benefited significantly from its November 2017 acquisition of legacy industry brand Lane and its Mississippi based operations from Heritage Home Group.

“United is a no-frills manufacturer that keeps its costs minimal, allowing them to sell at advantageous prices," aid Jerry Epperson, a managing partner of Mann, Armistead & Epperson Ltd., a financial-services company based in Richmond, Va.