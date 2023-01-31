United owner showed financial incompetence, but did not act in bad faith, judge says

A federal Bankruptcy Court judge has determined that United Furniture Industries Inc. owner David Belford and its board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence,” wrote Judge Selene Maddox of the Northern District of Mississippi.

United unexpectedly shut down Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

Wells Fargo & Co., United’s largest creditor, filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, Maddox issued a ruling giving Belford and United the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

Maddox’s Friday memorandum gave more detail about her earlier ruling.

Maddox’s ruling required the appointing a Chapter 11 trustee. Derek Henderson was approved Thursday after being signed off on by United and its creditors.

Wells Fargo said in a statement Thursday that it “is pleased and agrees with Judge Maddox’s ruling to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee.”

“This thoughtful decision should offer a transparent, fair and orderly process to administer the estate and maximize asset value to help all of UFI’s customers, vendors and creditors.”

Maddox said she came to her ruling after reviewing “whether UFI’s actions or inactions, both prepetition and post-petition, disqualify it from being a debtor” under Chapter 11.

However, Maddox wrote that “UFI’s inability, post-closure, to take the appropriate actions to secure its real and personal property leaves the court at a loss for words — almost.”

Wells Fargo said it stepped in soon after the United shutdown to preserve United’s assets, which include the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, where it had at least 271 employees as recently as July.

The bank said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

Yet, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

However, Maddox said that “Wells Fargo failed to show how these actions or inactions are fraudulent.”

Maddox cited United’s hiring of a new chief executive and general counsel in early December as evidence that United’s owner and board was not acting in bad faith.

“To put it simply, the court does not equate UFI’s conduct with that of debtors committing fraudulent acts.”

Background

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

United’s Chapter 11 motion focuses foremost on how the sale of its assets would be handled.

Wells Fargo claims United’s Chapter 11 motion “is an exercise in revisionist history” and only benefits the manufacturer’s majority owner, David Belford.

Wells Fargo said Belford’s family trust “would be a beneficiary of UFI’s proposed plan should its bankruptcy case be converted to a proceeding under Chapter 11 ... to the detriment of all creditors.”

“In its own words, UFI’s main goal in bankruptcy is to run a sale process for the company’s real-estate portfolio which UFI claims to potentially have in excess of $50 million in unencumbered value.”

Wells Fargo disputes that value assessment.

“It is unclear who this proposed sale process would benefit other than UFI’s real-estate secured creditors and UFI’s largest equity holder (Belford),” the bank said.

Wells Fargo has pulled no punches in its court filings.

It claims United has performed post-shutdown “various instances of conduct found to establish a lack of integrity,” “gross mismanagement,” “ongoing incompetence,” and “conflicts of interest” involving Belford, and “lack of credibility and creditor confidence.”

Belford made the decision to shut down United.

United claims Wells Fargo’s motion for an interim trustee was filed “solely to hinder the company’s liquidation plan” and that “there is zero proof whatsoever of fraud, dishonesty or gross management” by United’s owner, board of directors or executive team.

According to a court filing, United said it has committed at least $10 million toward the Chapter 11 process, which Wells Fargo said “is insufficient.”

Maddox wrote that “while there is no ‘smoking gun’ before the court indicating that Belford is working behind the curtain to control UFI as a debtor-in-possession, there is more than enough evidence demonstrating an overlap between current management and Belford that raises questions as to whether UFI will perform its fiduciary duties as expected.”

“UFI acting as the debtor-in-possession comes with questions regarding its ability to perform fiduciary duties.

“A Chapter 11 trustee does not.”