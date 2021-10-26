Uptick in commercial airline equipment sales boosts Raytheon to $1.4 billion on third-quarter net income

"During the quarter, we announced strategic acquisitions that advance our technology focus areas and made significant progress on several key programs.

"Our strong performance this year, along with the positive trends in our end markets, gives us the confidence to again raise our 2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook," Hayes said.

The third quarter represents the second apples-to-apple financial comparison following the United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon that closed in April 2020.

UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

Collins’ second-quarter sales were up 7.3% to $4.59 billion after being up 8.2% to $4.54 billion in the second quarter.