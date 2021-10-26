Uptick in commercial airline equipment sales boosts Raytheon to $1.4 billion on third-quarter net income

A surge in commercial airline original and aftermarket equipment sales lifted Raytheon Technologies Corp. to $1.39 billion in third-quarter net income.
By comparison, Raytheon had about $1 billion in second-quarter net income and $264 million a year ago, the latter a result of major commercial airline traffic disruption during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported Tuesday having diluted earnings per share was 93 cents, compared with 69 cents in the second quarter and 17 cents a year ago
Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges with 33 cents in the quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.26 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.07 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Revenue was at $16.21 billion for the third quarter, up from $15.88 billion in the second quarter and $14.75 billion a year ago.
Greg Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that "our performance this quarter clearly demonstrates our ability to capitalize on the increased demand across our commercial aerospace and defense businesses, and our intense focus on cost reduction and operational execution."
"During the quarter, we announced strategic acquisitions that advance our technology focus areas and made significant progress on several key programs.
"Our strong performance this year, along with the positive trends in our end markets, gives us the confidence to again raise our 2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook," Hayes said.
The third quarter represents the second apples-to-apple financial comparison following the United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon that closed in April 2020.
UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Collins’ second-quarter sales were up 7.3% to $4.59 billion after being up 8.2% to $4.54 billion in the second quarter.
Raytheon said Collins’ commercial aftermarket sales jumped 38% year over year while original equipment sales for commercial aircraft dropped 3%.
"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and narrowbody original-equipment volume, which was partially offset by lower 787 original-equipment volume,” the company said.
Pratt & Whitney’s second-quarter sales jumped 24.7% to $4.72 billion after rising 22.7% to $4.28 billion in the second quarter.
The year-over-year increase in sales was driven by a 56% increase in commercial aftermarket, a 22% increase in commercial original equipment and a 2% increase in military.
"The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher shop visits and related spare part sales and commercial engine deliveries, principally driven by the recovery in commercial air traffic," the company said. "The increase in military sales was primarily driven by growth in F-135 sustainment."
Meanwhile, Intelligence and Space had $3.74 billion in sales, down 0.2% year over year, while Missiles and Defense had $3.9 billion in sales, up 7.2%.
The company provided updated financial guidance for fiscal 2021.
It projects having full-year sales of $64.5 billion, compared with a range of $64.4 billion and $65.4 billion provided in July.
It forecasts full-year adjusted earnings between $4.10 and $4.20 a share, up from July guidance of $3.85 to $4 a share and the initial guidance of $3.50 to $3.70.
Raytheon has said it plans to spend at least $2 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.
The company spent $993 million on share repurchase during the third quarter after $632 million in the second quarter and $375 million in the first quarter.
