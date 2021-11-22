Uptick in core patient revenue, investment income boost Wake Forest Baptist's quarterly performance

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported Monday a more than six-fold increase in excess revenue to $339.1 million for the quarter than ended Sept. 30.
In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
The system had $53.4 million in excess revenue for the third quarter of 2020.
The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.
The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.
In July, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.
There were three main factors affecting the surge in excess revenue.
The largest was $150 million in what Baptist described as "net assets released from restrictions" reported as revenue for the quarter.
Although the financial report did not identify the specific released assets, the $150 million was listed as a net gain for Wake Forest University Health Sciences.
The second factor was the system benefitting again from the stock market’s recovery since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Investment income for the quarter was $117.2 million, compared with $21.5 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
The third factor was an 11.8% increase in core operating revenues to $3.02 billion.
Meanwhile, operating expenses were up 11.2% to $2.97 billion.
Patient-service revenue rose 17.8% to $2.42 billion.
That revenue source was in recovery mode for much of fiscal 2020-21 after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The quarterly revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $1.61 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $959.3 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $628.7 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals — High Point, Lexington, Davie and Wilkes medical centers.
The individual hospital affiliates' quarterly revenue had been separated in previous quarterly reports.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $150.5 million, down 44.4%. There also were: $366.9 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; and $32.1 million from net student tuition and fees.
Salaries and wages rose 11.1% to $1.43 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 28.6% to $722.3 million.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
Atrium said in February that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”
The system reported: a 30.2% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 30,399; a 14.2% jump in emergency-department visits to 147,352; and a 3% decrease in inpatient admissions to 14,154.
