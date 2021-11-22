Uptick in core patient revenue, investment income boost Wake Forest Baptist's quarterly performance

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported Monday a more than six-fold increase in excess revenue to $339.1 million for the quarter than ended Sept. 30.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

The system had $53.4 million in excess revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.

In July, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.

There were three main factors affecting the surge in excess revenue.

The largest was $150 million in what Baptist described as "net assets released from restrictions" reported as revenue for the quarter.

Although the financial report did not identify the specific released assets, the $150 million was listed as a net gain for Wake Forest University Health Sciences.