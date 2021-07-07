US Duct discloses plans for Archdale operations

US Duct, a privately held company based in Kernersville, said Wednesday it is expanding its operations by opening a 20,000-square-foot facility at 2400 Shore St. in Archdale.

The facility is projected to have at least 25 employees and be fully operational in March, although production already is underway.

New equipment already in place includes: a plasma cutting table; spot welders; beaders; and a new elbow machine. A new laser welder for pipe, along with a roller, will be installed.

The Archdale facility is on the US Metal Crafters campus. US Metal Crafters is a division of US Duct that offers contract manufacturing services, including laser cutting, metal stamping, roll forming, fabrication, in-house assembly, powder coating and tool and die services.

Steve McDaniel and David Kennedy founded US Duct in 2013. They have more than 40 years of combined industry experience. In January 2014, they opened a 34,000-square-foot facility at 4898 McCracken St. in Kernersville to expand industrial ductwork services.

For more information, call (855) 4US-DUCT or go to www.us-duct.com.

