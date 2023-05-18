A proposed U.S. House appropriations bill would prohibit the Food and Drug Administration from using federal funds in its efforts to ban menthol traditional cigarettes or set a very low nicotine level for all traditional cigarettes.

The proposed Republican-sponsored House Resolution would not allow the U.S. health secretary from finalizing, issuing or implementing any rule, regulation, notice of proposed rule making or order setting any standard that would prohibit menthol as a flavor in traditional cigarettes and cigars. Another section applies similar language prohibiting setting a standard that mandates a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes.

The language would halt both FDA initiatives that were disclosed in June 2022. At that time, the FDA had projected both standards being in place as early as May 2023.

Given that a Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate and the Biden administration support the FDA's proposed tobacco restrictions, the language is not likely to remain in the compromise budget bill.

In January, Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav projected that the FDA could publish a final (menthol) rule by August.

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 2022 statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

Matthew Myers, president of anti-tobacco advocacy Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, called the proposed language "a special-interest gift to the tobacco industry that would result in more kids addicted to tobacco and more lives lost, especially Black lives."

"These shameful provisions give the tobacco industry everything it wants from Congress in exchange for its campaign contributions," Myers said. "It is reprehensible that these provisions have been included in the appropriations bill given the enormous, unambiguous benefits of the FDA’s proposals to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes."

The proposed prohibitions "could be a gift to public health rather than to Big Tobacco, and particularly in the case of the reduction of nicotine," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The targeted measures have been sought for years, wasting political capital that could have been used in pursuing easier public-health options."

Other challenges

Besides the proposed House Resolution language, analysts said the FDA initiatives were expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers.

For example, Gaurav has said that any rulemaking process could take two years. Potential litigation from the industry could lead to another two years of delay, and implementation at retail may add another year.

The FDA notice posted to the federal Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs’ website included a brief synopsis and justification for the proposal regulation.

After noting that more than 480,000 Americans die prematurely from a smoking-attributed disease, “nearly all these adverse health effects are ultimately the result of addiction to the nicotine in combusted tobacco products.”

“This proposed rule is a tobacco product standard that would establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain finished tobacco products. FDA would take this action to reduce addictiveness to certain tobacco products, thus giving addicted users a greater ability to quit.

“This product standard would also help to prevent experimenters (mainly youth) from initiating regular use, and, therefore, from becoming regular smokers.”

22nd Century angle

In December, the FDA approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands of 22nd Century Group Inc. as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes. It is conducting a test market for the brands in the Chicagoland area.

22nd Century has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville with 56 employees.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

The FDA has placed limitations on how the two brands can be marketed. It allows 22nd Century to make the following claims: 95% less nicotine than most traditional cigarettes, “helps reduce your nicotine consumption,” and “greatly reduces your nicotine consumption.”

“When using any of the reduced exposure claims in the product label, labeling or advertising, the company must include ‘helps you smoke less,” according to the FDA news release.

“The FDA also recommends that the labeling and advertising include the statement: ‘Nicotine is addictive. Less nicotine does NOT mean safer. All cigarettes can cause disease and death.’ "

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can now market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

Some anti-smoking advocates are concerned that smokers will consume more of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” Sweanor said. “Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers away from potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

Menthol ban impact

Gaurav, as well as other tobacco industry analysts, have said a menthol ban on cigarettes could have negative implications for tobacco stocks with a significant U.S. presence.

Gaurav has reported that menthol cigarettes account for 35% of cigarettes sold in the United States. That includes more than 50% of cigarette volumes for both Reynolds American Inc., which makes No. 2-overall traditional menthol cigarette Newport and Camel menthol brands, and for ITG Brands Inc., which makes Kool and Salem menthol brands.

Gaurav said U.S. menthol cigarette sales account for 25% of overall profits for Reynolds’ parent company, British American Tobacco Plc., as well as 15% of ITG’s parent company Imperial Brands Plc.

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style. About 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers, the agency said.