The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. appeal of a lower-court ruling that allowed Los Angeles County to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The ban went into effect in June and now stays in force with the Supreme Court decision, which was made without comment.

Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on the decision.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids lauded the Supreme Court decision as "a tremendous victory for kids and public health."

"It allows Los Angeles County’s law to remain in effect, while also preserving the authority of states and localities across the country to enact similar lifesaving measures."

Reynolds had appealed the L.A. County ban by saying state and local laws are preempted by the federal Tobacco Control Act.

Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said that "no court has struck down a state or local restriction on the sale of flavored tobacco products as preempted by the Tobacco Control Act."

"These courts include the First, Second and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeal. There is simply no legal basis to deprive Los Angeles County, or any other locality or state, of the ability to protect their citizens against the flavored tobacco products that lure kids into a lifetime of nicotine addiction.

The decision comes about nine weeks after the Supreme Court turned away on Dec. 12 an appeal by several Reynolds American Inc. businesses to prevent California from enforcing a voter-approved statewide ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products.

That ban went into effect Dec. 21, covering such Reynolds affiliates American Snuff Co. LLC, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

Reynolds Tobacco responded to the menthol cigarette ban by adding the words "crisp" and "fresh" on packages of non-menthol cigarettes.

That is part of Reynolds' “California, We’ve Got You Covered” campaign, which is being pitched to smokers through fliers and at retail outlets.

The L.A. Taco publication reported that a Reynolds ad says “We’ve got you ... the California menthol ban passed … we know it’s tough. We crafted two new non-menthol styles for you to choose from.”

The new California-only Reynolds’ packaging for Newport — the top-selling U.S. menthol traditional cigarette and No. 2 overall — contains the phrase “new non-menthol.”

Reynolds already sells a non-menthol version of Newport that has miniscule sales compared with the menthol version.

Among the new Camel packaging is “crisp and bold non-menthol green” and the Camel Crush style (which traditionally features a crushable menthol capsule to change the flavor) as “non-menthol tropical oasis.”

Reynolds said in a statement that it “is committed to providing adult smokers a range of acceptable products, while ensuring our continued adherence to all applicable laws.”

“Currently, these products are only available in California. We cannot comment on future marketing plans or strategies.”

The statewide ban is particularly noteworthy because California smokers represent 7% to 8% of U.S. tobacco volume.

The prohibition is projected to cost California at least $100 million in state tobacco-tax revenue, according to the state’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office.