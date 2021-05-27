 Skip to main content
USAA plans major Charlotte office with 750 employees
USAA said Thursday it plans a new office campus in Charlotte where it projects creating up to 750 jobs.

The financial services company, which serves the military community, entered into a lease agreement for The Square at South End located at 200 West Blvd. USAA is leasing 90,000 square feet on six floors.

Although some employees are expected to begin moving into the building by the end of 2021, USAA said the office will operate on a hybrid work-home schedule.

The company said the Charlotte expansion will support its efforts “to attract talented audit, banking, legal, risk management and technology professionals.”

Job seekers are asked to go to www.usaajobs.com for openings in the Charlotte market.

