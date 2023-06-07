Auction Direct USA, an operator of a network of used vehicle superstores, said Tuesday it will create 173 jobs in Oxford as part of a $2.9 million operations investment.

The company is creating a high-volume vehicle reconditioning facility. It also has a retail operation in Raleigh.

Auction was formed in Rochester, N.Y., in 2004 as a traditional used vehicle retail superstore. A new subsidiary, called a.i.m., is expanding into supply chain solutions, providing both wholesale and retail-ready vehicles to the entire industry, including dealers and digital channels.

The average salary for the new positions will be $88,258. The current average wage in Granville County is $48,653.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.08 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant. The grant is provided to companies considering major project options in other states.