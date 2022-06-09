 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Used-car dealership changes name to TrueBuy Automotive

A used-car dealership in Winston-Salem said Thursday it has changed its name from Credit Union Auto Buying Service to TrueBuy Automotive.

The dealership is located at 4990 University Parkway.

The group said it has retained partnerships with credit unions that include Allegacy, Eastman, Greensboro Municipal, Premier, Summit and Truliant.

