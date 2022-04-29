Utz Brands pays $38.4M for N.C. manufacturing plant

Utz Brands Inc., a snack-food manufacturer, said Friday it has spent $38.4 million to purchase a 125,000-square-foot facility in Kings Mountain.

The seller was Evans Food Group Ltd. doing business as Benestar. The purchase includes the existing building, land and pork-rind production equipment. Benestar will become a supplier of pork pellets from its Chicago operations to Utz.

Utz expects to begin production in the plant later this year after renovations are completed. It projects adding at least 115 jobs, with the ability to expand the facility to 200,000 square feet.

Utz said it will pay $10.4 million in cash, along with providing Utz stock worth $28 million to Benestar affiliates in a private placement. Utz also agreed to assume $1.3 million in debt.

The Kings Mountain Facility will support the increased and growing demand for Utz's brands in the Southeast, Northeast and mid-South regions.

“This is a strong step forward in optimizing our plant and logistics network, and it will allow us to in-source manufacturing across several product types that we currently outsource to some degree,” said Cary Devore, Utz’ chief operating officer.

