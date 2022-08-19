Va. private-lending group pays $7.38 million for High Point tract

A Virginia private-lending company has paid $7.38 million for a vacant 2.74-acre lot adjacent to the Palladium at Deep River campus In High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The commercial property is at 4113 Brian Jordan Place.
The buyer is 02 NC LLC, which shares the same 11350 Random Hills Road, Suite 720, address in Fairfax, Va., as Adler Private Lending.
Adler is described on its website as an entrepreneurial family partnership providing capital for real-estate professionals and investors.
The seller is Morei Palladium LLC of Raleigh.
