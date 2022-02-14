Va. Supreme Court awards Reynolds Tobacco $11 million refund in tax dispute

Lorillard initially included the value of its entire leaf tobacco inventory in the Danville warehouses in its property-tax calculations.

In 2011, Lorillard filed a request with the tax department that said factoring in the aging of the tobacco in the Danville facilities "overstated the amount of Lorillard's business in Virginia" since the tobacco was not manufactured in the state.

The tax department denied Lorillard's request.

The company responded by filing amended tax returns that removed the value of the stored tobacco leaves, and asking for a tax refund of $4.63 million for the years 2008-09.

The tax department refused the amended tax returns and refund claims, according to the Supreme Court ruling.

In September 2013, Lorillard filed a complaint with the Circuit Court for Danville concerning the denied tax refunds. It said the stored tobacco leaves should not be taxed during the time it is aging and not being used for manufacturing purposes.

It also filed amended tax returns for 2010 through at least 2012 and increased its tax refund request to $6.39 million. The tax department did not respond to the refund request, which meant it was denied.