Va. Supreme Court awards Reynolds Tobacco $11 million refund in tax dispute

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will receive an $11 million tax refund, plus interest, from the Virginia Revenue Department for overpayments related to a tobacco storage dispute.
The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Reynolds was owed the refund by virtue of its ownership of Lorillard Tobacco Co., which paid Virginia state property taxes on a Danville facility for the years 2008 through at least 2012.
At dispute, according to the ruling, was "whether the calculation of the apportionment of a multistate corporation’s Virginia taxable income should include the value of raw materials that age while being stored in Virginia, when those materials are processed and used in manufacturing in another state (North Carolina)."
Lorillard maintained tobacco warehouses and other facilities in Danville. The company stored tobacco in the warehouses, where it would be aged from 13 to 25 months "without human intervention or specialized equipment."
Once the tobacco has reached the necessary aging, it would be shipped to manufacturing operations in Greensboro to be made into traditional cigarettes.
The Virginia Tax Departments requires multi-state companies to apportion their income to determine the amount of their income that's taxable in Virginia.
Lorillard initially included the value of its entire leaf tobacco inventory in the Danville warehouses in its property-tax calculations.
In 2011, Lorillard filed a request with the tax department that said factoring in the aging of the tobacco in the Danville facilities "overstated the amount of Lorillard's business in Virginia" since the tobacco was not manufactured in the state.
The tax department denied Lorillard's request.
The company responded by filing amended tax returns that removed the value of the stored tobacco leaves, and asking for a tax refund of $4.63 million for the years 2008-09.
The tax department refused the amended tax returns and refund claims, according to the Supreme Court ruling.
In September 2013, Lorillard filed a complaint with the Circuit Court for Danville concerning the denied tax refunds. It said the stored tobacco leaves should not be taxed during the time it is aging and not being used for manufacturing purposes.
It also filed amended tax returns for 2010 through at least 2012 and increased its tax refund request to $6.39 million. The tax department did not respond to the refund request, which meant it was denied.
In August 2017, Lorillard filed another complaint in the Danville court restating its refund claim. The court held a hearing with witnesses describing the leaf-aging process within the Danville warehouses.
The court ruled in Lorillard's favor in that the tobacco-leaf inventory should not be included in calculating property taxes during the aging process.
The court awarded Lorillard the $11 million refund, plus interest.
The tax department appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court, saying the Circuit Court erred in its determinations because "aging is important to the subsequent use of the leaf tobacco." It also said the leaf tobacco should be considered as inventory.
The Supreme Court justices upheld the Circuit Court findings that "the storage of the leaf tobacco in the Danville facilities is not necessary for the aging process. The leaf tobacco will age regardless of where it is kept."
"Allowing raw materials to sit does not constitute processing because processing requires that these materials undergo treatment that will result in a product that is more marketable or useful.
"Thus, Lorillard does not 'use' the leaf tobacco by storing it in its Danville facilities."
336-727-7376