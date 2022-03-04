 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vacant Kernersville tract sells for $1.8 million
Vacant Kernersville tract sells for $1.8 million

A vacant 47-acre tract off Kerner Road In Kernersville has been purchased for $1.8 million by a High Point real-estate development group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is listed as 0 Kerner Road. The buyer is Kerner Road Development Partners LLC.

The sellers are Betty and Larry Callahan of Kernersville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

