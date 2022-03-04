Vacant Kernersville tract sells for $1.8 million

A vacant 47-acre tract off Kerner Road In Kernersville has been purchased for $1.8 million by a High Point real-estate development group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is listed as 0 Kerner Road. The buyer is Kerner Road Development Partners LLC.
The sellers are Betty and Larry Callahan of Kernersville.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today