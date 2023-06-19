A vacant 8.28-acre in Clemmons has been bought for $925,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 1544 Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
The buyer is Impulse Energy LLC.
The seller is Milo & White Investments LLC of Huger, S.C.
