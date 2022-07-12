 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vacant tract near Greensboro airport sells for $2.55 million

A Winston-Salem group has sold a 27.6-acre vacant tract near Piedmont Triad International Airport for $2.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property is at 9069 W. Market St. and is zoned for industrial use.

The buyer is G5 Investments LLC of Greensboro. The seller is Ninety 69 LLC.

