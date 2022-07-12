Vacant tract near Greensboro airport sells for $2.55 million

A Winston-Salem group has sold a 27.6-acre vacant tract near Piedmont Triad International Airport for $2.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property is at 9069 W. Market St. and is zoned for industrial use.
The buyer is G5 Investments LLC of Greensboro. The seller is Ninety 69 LLC.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today