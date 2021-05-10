Vacant Winston-Salem tracts sell for $1.65 million

A Georgia commercial real-estate group has spent $1.65 million to purchase a vacant 9.34-acre tract and an adjacent tract in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 1725 Eagle Creek Drive and 0 Eagle Creek Drive.
The buyer is TIC 1 Hillcrest LLC of Alpharetta, Ga., an affiliate of McManamy McLeod and Heller law firm.
The seller is MF-Hillcrest LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today