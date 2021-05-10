 Skip to main content
Vacant Winston-Salem tracts sell for $1.65 million
A Georgia commercial real-estate group has spent $1.65 million to purchase a vacant 9.34-acre tract and an adjacent tract in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are at 1725 Eagle Creek Drive and 0 Eagle Creek Drive.

The buyer is TIC 1 Hillcrest LLC of Alpharetta, Ga., an affiliate of McManamy McLeod and Heller law firm.

The seller is MF-Hillcrest LLC of Winston-Salem.

