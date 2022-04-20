Vanguard Furniture plans to add 100 jobs in Morganton

Vanguard Furniture Co. Inc. said Wednesday it plans to add 100 jobs at its Morganton manufacturing plant as part of an upholstery expansion representing a $5.9 million capital investment.

The family owned manufacturer, based in Conover, makes high-end wooden furniture and upholstery. It has 680 employees that also includes operations in Conover and Hillsville, Va.

The Morganton expansion will be focused on wooden furniture, finishing and upholstery manufacturing with warehouse and distribution operations.

The average annual salary is $42,536 for the new jobs, exceeding Burke County’s overall average annual wage of $39,499.

The company has been made eligible for up to $250,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s One North Carolina Fund, which required matching local incentives.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.